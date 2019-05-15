TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's annual sales tax holidays for hurricane and back-to-school supplies are officially a go.

Hurricane Supplies Sales Tax Holiday runs May 31 through June 6

School Supplies Holiday runs August 2 through August 6

Gov. DeSantis signed a taxation bill into law Wednesday that, among other things, sets the dates for the popular shopping holidays.

The Hurricane Supplies Sales Tax Holiday will start on May 31 and run through June 6. It exempts sales tax from the following items:

Flashlights, torches and other self-powered portable light sources selling for under $20

Portable radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios selling for $50 or less

Tarps or other waterproof sheeting, and tie-down kits for $50 or less

Gas or diesel fuel tanks for $25 or less

Batteries selling for $30 or less

Food coolers (nonelectric) for $30 or less

Power generators selling for $750 or less

Hurricane Season starts June 1 and runs through November 30.

The Back-to-School sales tax holiday will start on August 2 and run through August 6. It exempts sales taxes from clothes, bags, shoes selling for $60 or less, school supplies for $15 or less, and personal computer and accessories sold for $1,000 or less.

Neither sales tax holidays are valid at theme park or entertainment complexes.