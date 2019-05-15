MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Eight baby tarantulas have found a new home at the Brevard Zoo.

The spiders arrived at the zoo earlier this month after being confiscated from an importer by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The zoo's newest arrivals include four Brazilian whiteknee tarantulas and four Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantulas. Right now, the spiders are about the size of a quarter, zoo officials said. By the time they are a fully-grown, the spiders will be much larger. Brazilian whiteknee tarantulas can reach a leg span of eight and a half inches, while Brazilian salmon pink bird-eating tarantulas (which are among the largest in the world) can reach a leg span of 11 inches.

"We hope to use these arachnids to help zoo guests learn more about the importance of spiders and the impact of wildlife trafficking," said Michelle Smurl, the zoo's director of animal programs.

The spiders are currently being housed in a behind-the-scenes area at the zoo. They will be featured in the zoo's Rainforest Revealed exhibit when it opens later this year.