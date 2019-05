The Brothers of Mercy broke ground on a $21 million expansion at its Clarence campus.

The skilled nursing and rehabilitation center will open a 90,000-square-foot memory care and enhanced assisted living community.

There will be 64 assisted living apartments and a wing with 32 units for seniors with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Clarence resident Dan Snyder, president and CEO of inLighten, provided $100,000 for the project, which will take about a year to complete.