Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state funding at School 2 on Tuesday afternoon. The money is part of a state initiative to reduce poverty and will go to a range of projects, from a car sharing plan to the Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (TRIP).

"It's going to create opportunities for kids who might not have opportunities in particular areas, broaden their horizons, to give them something bigger, that they might not have been exposed to that might click for them," said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

Across the state the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative will give 15 communities, a total of $25 million.