The rain that doesn't seem to stop is causing problems not just outdoors, but inside homes as well.

“We've gotten a lot of calls in regards to sump pumps, a lot of people's basements taking on a lot of water," said Potter & Perrone Service Manager Dave Hall.

"I can say I've done this week, today is Tuesday, and I’ve done three sump pumps already and one over the weekend," said plumber for Potter and & Perrone Evan Perez.

Syracuse plumbing company Potter & Perrone say they have been very busy because of the weather, especially dealing with sump pumps. The pumps send water away from your home to any place where it is no longer a problem, such as a storm drain or a dry well.

"Over the weekend, I got a call to go to someone's house who thought their hot water heater was busted and they had about four inches of water in their basement,” said Perez. “When I got to their house their sump pump had failed. And all the ground water was filling up in their house"

They say the rain has not only caused flooding problems, but gutter problems as well, causing them to overflow. That can also end up in your basement.

Besides calling a plumber, there is something you can do.

"There are several different types of water alarms, goes off like a smoke detector and lets you know there’s a problem,” said Hall. “Or they have one nowadays with Wi-Fi that will let you know on your phone your basement is flooded"

It isn’t just the basement as water is making it hard to work around the home.

"Typically this time of year we would be doing air conditioning work but it's so muddy nowadays, that it’s hard for our guys to get out there and do their work efficiently so we are postponing that work," said Hall.

The company says they have had to reschedule clients to next week, hoping like everyone else, for better weather.