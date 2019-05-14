GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shopping online may be convenient, but experts say it can also be dangerous.

Reports from the Better Business Bureau show 8 in 10 Americans shop online and 1 in 4 of those people have bought something counterfeit.

Counterfeit sellers take product descriptions and photos from legitimate websites and put on fraudulent sites like Amazon and Facebook. Experts say you can lose more than just money.

“There’s also the possibility you could be hurt by one of these products," Lechelle Yates, Better Business Bureau director of communications said. “Fake USB chargers for phones, they can catch fire. Some products like fake Yetis contains products with chemicals that can be harmful.”

More than 70% of the time, people receive nothing or something completely different than what they ordered.

If you become a victim, you can request a refund from the seller or dispute the charge with your credit card company.