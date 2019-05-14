As of Monday morning construction is officially underway on Rivers Casino’s new sports book.

“This a milestone for Rivers Casino because we will be able to do legalized sports betting in the state,” Rivers Casino vice president of gaming operations Jeff Cutri said Tuesday morning. “We are extremely excited about that and this is the very first step in that process.”

Once crews finish converting the Van Slyck’s bar area, the 5000-square-foot space will feature a 53-foot long video wall, 22 televisions, 16 betting kiosks and six staffed betting windows.

“The sports book is going to bring a whole new energy to the casino,” Cutri said. “We are going to get guests that have never come to the casino before because they are not blackjack players or slot players but they are sports bettors.”

Rivers may also be able to profit from guests not in the casino. On Monday, the state senate’s Racing and Wagering Committee advanced a bill that would expand the current plan by allowing the four upstate casinos to accepts bets online and by phone.

“When people come into the building to bet, we are pretty much restricted to the region, how far someone is willing to drive,” Cutri said. “If we have mobile betting, anywhere in the state of New York, if you are a member of our sports book, you can gamble anywhere you want on your personal device.”

Rivers’ general manager says 65-percent of the sports bets placed through the Vegas casinos are done online; meaning revenue here in New York could be huge.

Senate Racing and Wagering Committee chairman Joe Addabbo is hopeful the Governor will work with lawmakers to allow the OTBs, racinos and NYRA thoroughbred tracks to also accept sports wagers in person and online.

“This is cement that is not nearly yet hardened,” Addabbo said Monday. “We have to mold it and hopefully we can mold it to be more inclusionary.”

With the New York State Gaming Commission still finalizing regulations, sports wagering still isn’t quite yet legal in the state, but once that hurdle is cleared, Rivers expects to have its new sports book open before the start of the NFL season in August.

“New York and the East Coast has had gaming for years and years and years but this is the first time we’ll have legalized sports betting, so it’s a truly exciting venture for us,” Cutri said.