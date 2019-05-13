DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure workers are prepared in case there is an active-shooter situation at the workplace.

Deputy: Active shooting takes place in about 4 minutes

Protection: Run, hide or fight

On Monday night, the Sheriff's Office is offering training for employers and employees if the unthinkable happens.

"Between the beginning and end, an active shooting will take place in about four minutes," said VCSO Deputy Matthew Seltzer, "So about the time law enforcement arrives on scene, sometimes that shooter has already done his act."

Seltzer, who offers training, says the key is run, hide and fight if an active shooter comes to the workplace.

"If you cannot get out of the building safely, you hide underneath something, a desk, behind a wall, anything and you remain as quiet as can be," Seltzer explained, "Most of the time if the shooter cannot hear or see you, they're not going to kill you."

If all else fails, defend yourself with whatever you can to incapacitate the shooter.

The training is happening Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the VCSO training center on Tiger Bay Road.