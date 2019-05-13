ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 30 Florida counties must make Spanish-language ballots and elections materials available to voters by March 2020, a federal judge has ordered.

Spanish ballots must be available by March 2020, judge rules

Became issue after Puerto Ricans moved to Florida after Maria

RELATED: DeSantis to Explore Bilingual Ballots in All Counties for 2020 Federal judge rules 32 counties must provide Spanish sample ballots



The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker expanded a temporary injunction that he granted ahead of last fall's elections, the Associated Press reported.

Elections officials in 32 Florida counties must make Spanish-language elections materials available to voters by March 2020, which is when the presidential primaries are being held. If a county holds an election before then, elections supervisors must provide Spanish sample ballots.

The counties include Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Leon, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Pasco, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

Elections supervisors must also provide a Spanish-language hotline during early voting, provide Spanish informational materials on their websites, and try to recruit bilingual poll workers.

The controversy over Spanish ballots came to light after thousands of Puerto Ricans moved to Florida after Hurricane Maria .

Some larger Florida counties have already provided bilingual voting materials.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.