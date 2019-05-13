INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The number of businesses owned by black women has grown dramatically over the last few years.

According to the 2018 State of Women-Owned Business report, the rate of black woman owned businesses rose by 164 percent from 2007 to 2018.

The first co-working space in the City of Inglewood is encouraing more people of color to become their own bosses.

Between five to 20 people pay each day for a spot at LA Create Space, a shared work space for entrepreneurs. The two-story professional playground is the vision of Marisa and Terell Johnson who invested roughly $70,000 dollars into the business.

There are multiple rooms small business owners can rent, including a recording studio, a multi-purpose room, and a conference room.

The Johnsons are equal partners in the business. Marisa decided to leave her past job as a marketing creative at Apple to run the business full-time when they started a family.

“When I got pregnant, I kind of knew that working a 9 to 5 wasn’t going to work for me,” Johnson said. “In deciding what my next step would be, I knew that I had to create whether I’m a wife or a mom.”

Motherhood is the catalyst for many women to start their own business. Women who rent the space say having a place to work alongside fellow entrepreneurs makes the difficulty of being a small business owner much easier.

“For them to create a space where we can meet other women who look like us and are going along this journey, its priceless,” said Natalie G. “It can feel very alone when you’re on this entrepreneurial journey and to be able to connect with people with like mind and talk struggle, it’s a great feeling,” she said.

LA Create Space recently partnered with the TV show Shark Tank to host show auditions and bring more diverse ideas and voices to the show.