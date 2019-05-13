MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A Brevard County front desk clerk is being hailed a hero after saving a drowning man earlier this month.

EconoLodge desk clerk saves life of pilot student

Natasha Harris, the clerk, says her nursing training helped her

More Brevard County headlines

Front desk clerk Natasha Harris started working at EconoLodge on Merritt Island a couple of weeks prior to the May 1 near-drowning incident at the pool.

Around 6:30 p.m. Harris says someone came running to the hotel’s front desk asking for help after pilot student Saeed Abdul Majeed was seen struggling.

Within seconds, Harris started running to the pool while calling 911. Once she arrived, the surveillance video shows Harris diving into the pool to save Majeed.

“As I started to approach, I saw a man at the bottom of the pool, and I didn't hesitate — I just jumped in,” Harris said.

LIFE SAVER: Hotel employee saves drowning man @MyNews13 has the exclusive interview with both the hotel guest and employee who performed CPR. pic.twitter.com/ZcLpsrORWj — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) May 13, 2019

Majeed says he's alive today because of Natasha Harris.

He was with his friends at the pool, and although he admits he doesn't know how to swim, he thought if he stayed in the shallow end, he would be okay.

The surveillance video shows Majeed cannon-balling into the pool, but as Saeed explained, he jumped further than expected.

“I dived and jumped. To my surprise, it was not five feet — it was seven feet. I tried coming up and came up for help, then a second later I was unconscious,” Majeed said.

The surveillance shows the student may have been underwater for three minutes before Harris was able to pull him out.

Once she pulled Majeed out of the pool, Harris started CPR, and he started breathing again.

Harris told Spectrum News that the nursing training she did in high school paid off — she knew what to do even during the high-stress situation.

She says the toughest part was bringing Majeed to the surface.

“The next thing I need to do is swim to the top. It felt like I had miles and miles, and I saw the blue sky and the bubbles coming up,” she explained.

Majeed says he's lucky to be alive and is grateful Harris saved him. He will be back home with family while he recuperates from the drowning and the side effects it had on his lungs.

“God’s angel. Because of her, there’s happiness with my friends and family,” he explained.