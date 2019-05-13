ORLANDO, Fla. — A 29-year-old Daytona Beach man is facing charges after bringing a pistol and ammunition to Disney World, according to an arrest affidavit.

Terry Levearl Bruce is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, a third-degree felony.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Disney security found a holstered pistol in Bruce's zipped-up backpack last Tuesday at the Transportation and Ticket Center, near the Magic Kingdom. The gun was unloaded, but there were two magazines in the backpack.

Bruce told a Sheriff's deputy working a Disney detail that he had switched vehicles, grabbed the backpack, but forgot the gun was in it, the affidavit said.

Bruce told the deputy that he didn't have a concealed carry license, the report said. Regardless whether a guest has a permit, Disney prohibits guns on its property.