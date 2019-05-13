ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There is good news at the pump for drivers in Florida.

Gas prices have dropped by an average of seven cents during the last week, according to AAA.

The state average is now $2.71 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas. The national average is $2.86.

In the Tampa Bay area, Citrus County is right on track with the state average.

Polk County is just below that, at $2.69 per gallon.

Pasco and Pinellas prices are a little cheaper -- $2.67 per gallon.

Hernando, Hillsborough, and Manatee counties all have the cheapest average prices, at $2.66 per gallon.

In Orlando, the price is $2.66 per gallon. In Daytona Beach, it’s $2.72. And in Ocala, the price is $2.69.