ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There is good news at the pump for drivers in Florida.

National average is $2.86; Florida average is $2.71

Gas prices have dropped by an average of seven cents during the last week, according to AAA.

The state average is now $2.71 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas. The national average is $2.86.

In the Tampa Bay area, Citrus County is right on track with the state average.

Polk County is just below that, at $2.69 per gallon.

Pasco and Pinellas prices are a little cheaper -- $2.67 per gallon.

Hernando, Hillsborough, and Manatee counties all have the cheapest average prices, at $2.66 per gallon.

In Orlando, the price is $2.66 per gallon. In Daytona Beach, it’s $2.72. And in Ocala, the price is $2.69.