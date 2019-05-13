ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly released internal investigation has determined that an Apopka Police officer violated policy during an arrest that sent a handcuffed burglary suspect to a hospital.

Internal investigation: No excessive force used in July arrest

Body camera shows arrest of handcuffed burglary suspect

Dalton Mosley was sent to hospital after Apopka Police arrest

The investigation stemmed from body camera video of the incident involving Officer Kenyon Friedline last July.

Friedline did not use excessive force, a report said, but did find that he and several other Apopka Police officers violated agency procedural orders.

The body camera footage was shot July 30 and shows the incident involving Dalton Mosley was taken into custody accused of burglary.

It shows Friedline appear to push Mosley through a fence, where Mosley falls face-first to the ground.

Friedline can also be heard swearing, and according to the report asking Mosley, "Are you ready to go prison?"

The internal investigation determined Friedline used "reasonable force."