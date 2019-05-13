With the first pile of dirt shoveled away, the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport's $65 million expansion project has taken off.

Expansion officially kicked off on Monday

Will expand airport by 54,000 square feet

Expect to improve pedestrian flow

Among the improvements that passengers should expect to see: better flow through the security checkpoint and an upgraded baggage claim area for more capacity.

In addition, the airport will be growing by 54,000 square feet.

The first shovels removed the first rounds of dirt and with that the project is officially kicked off @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/2MP4AKbGdC — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) May 13, 2019

The project was announced back in December, with Monday’s groundbreaking setting the project in motion.

Officials are hoping this will help the 20-year-old terminal really take off, while also creating 300 construction jobs.

The project is in addition to $1.5 million spent on parking renovations last year and, as Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said, the improvements will continue to up the game of Western New York.

"That airport investment is a recognition that a community matters, that it is welcome for business and entrepreneurialism and startups who will come and see a community for the very first time and walk through an airport. First impressions are everything,” Hochul said.

The project is expected to take about two years to complete.