ORLANDO, Fla. — A hot and humid Sunday is ahead for Mother’s Day. There will be a chance of afternoon and evening storms, but like yesterday not everyone will see the rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop a little earlier today compared to Saturday. The onset of rain looks to be between 2 and 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Before then, skies will be partly sunny with hot afternoon temperatures. The winds out of the southwest will help warm temperatures quickly and into the lower 90s for most neighborhoods across central Florida.

It will be humid on top of the hot temps, so “fee like” temperatures will be in the mid-90s. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will continue into the evening.

There will be a break in the rain chances for daybreak and the morning commute on Monday. By mid day on Monday, there will be another chance of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms as a frontal boundary moves into the region. This will keep rain chances going into the early evening on Monday.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon with morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

The frontal boundary will wash itself out over central Florida for Tuesday and Wednesday, but there will be enough moisture in place to trigger scattered rain and storms for both days. Neither day will be a washout, but have the rain gear handy for those daily rounds of rain and a few storms.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s for mid-week with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Drier air will punch into central Florida by late week. This will cut the coverage of rain down to 20 percent for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will start out near 70 degrees in the morning and they’ll climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Next weekend, is looking sunny and mostly dry. The dry air looks to be in control of our weather into next weekend. Temperatures will still reach for the upper 80s and lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in around 70 degrees.

Beach and surf forecast

If you’re boating, there will be the chance for afternoon rain and storms. Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The wind will be out of the south and southwest at 5 to 15 knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor with a minor east-northeast and east-southeast swell. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 feet. The rip current risk remains moderate, so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Ocean water temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. Be sure to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen. The UV index is at a twelve, which means sunburn could happen in less than ten minutes.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.