DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A warm and sunny holiday Sunday sounds like a fine time to hit the beach.

Just be aware, the rip current risk is up.

Volusia County Beach Safety is flying the red flag again on the beaches.

On Saturday, lifeguards flew the flags and had to rescue three people.

As always, swim near a lifeguard tower if you go in the water. If you get caught in a rip current and can't get help, swim parallel to shore until you are no longer in the current.

With Mother's Day happening, the trip to the beach is special for many.

My mom, my sister, my auntie, kids, cousins, grandma…yeah everyone,” said LaShonta Knight, while barbecuing with her family at Daytona Beach. “Everyone pretty much just tries to stick together, help each other out and enjoy life!”