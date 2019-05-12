KISSIMMEEE, Fla. — Osceola County will open early voting locations Monday for a countywide referendum to raise the sales tax to help with growth needs.

The referendum would raise the sales tax from 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent for three decades. The county says it would raise $67 million each year if it's approved, which would go toward transportation costs, including to SunRail.

"Right now, Osceola County has more than a $1.1 billion backlog of road construction needs," Osceola County says online. "More than $250 million is needed to fill in existing sidewalk gaps, and $445 million is needed to build new recreational bicycle and pedestrian trails for residents. The money would pay for roads and bridges, expand public transit options, fix potholes, enhance bus services, relieve rush hour bottlenecks, improve intersections, and make walking and biking safer."

The full proposal is on the Osceola County website.

Early voting will take place from Monday to Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following locations:

Supervisor of elections office

2509 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

2509 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee West Osceola Brach Library (Celebration)

305 Campus Street, Celebration

305 Campus Street, Celebration Robert Guevara Center

501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee

501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee St. Cloud Civic Center

3001 17th Street, St. Cloud

3001 17th Street, St. Cloud Hart Memorial Central Library

211 E. Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee

211 E. Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee The Gym and Aquatic Center

625 Country Club Drive, Poinciana

625 Country Club Drive, Poinciana Osceola Campus-Valencia College

1800 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee

The general election is May 21. To check if you are eligible to vote, go to the Osceola County website.