TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It's time for turtles again in downtown Titusville!

9th Annual Downtown Titusville Sea Turtle Festival today until 8 p.m.

Festival focused on protecting water resources

The Downtown Titusville Sea Turtle Festival, now in its ninth year, started Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Local environmental groups, vendors, and performers offered ways to learn about turtles in a fun way for families.

"[Attendees] can look forward to a lot of fun family activities, food, music, hands-on activities for children, they can build turtle puppets," said Executive Director for Greater Titusville Renaissance Cathy Musselman. "They can touch turtles — not the sea turtles, because they're endangered — and there's arts and crafts and all kinds of fun things for kids."

This year's festival focused on protecting three water resources: the St. John's River, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian River Lagoon.

The festivities run until 8 p.m.