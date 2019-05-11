ORLANDO, Fla. — It won’t be a washout of a weekend, but keep the rain gear on standby as daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be possible.

Saturday highs in the lower 90s, mid to upper 80s on the coast

30 percent chance of rain and storms in the afternoon

Similar weather in store for Mother's Day

Temperatures will be heating up into the lower 90s inland with the mid to upper 80s along the coast this afternoon.

There will be a 30 percent coverage of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon with the best chance for rain along I-4 and east to the coastline. If you hear thunder and see lightning, you want to be sure to head inside.

Temperatures will not cool overnight. Lows will only drop into the low to mid-70s tonight and it will be a warm, muggy start on Mother’s Day morning. Highs on Sunday will once again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s for the second half of the weekend.

Scattered rain and storms will be more widespread late afternoon into the evening on Sunday. The coverage will be up to 50 percent for Sunday. It won’t be a washout on Mother’s Day, but it will be best to do outdoor activities with mom earlier in the day before the rain and storm chances increase late day.

A front to our north will move into central Florida on Monday. This front combined with the warmth and abundant moisture will lead to another active day of scattered rain and storms on Monday afternoon.

Some of the storms on Monday could become strong with high winds, torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures will continue to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the start of the week with morning temperatures in the lower 70s.

Scattered afternoon rain and storms will continue through mid-week. It will be breezy at times on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The coverage of rain will lower late week into next weekend, but it won’t be completely dry.

Beach and surf forecast

If you’re boating, there will be the chance for afternoon rain and storms. Seas will be running 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair to start then poor later in the day. Wave heights will be falling from 2-3 feet to 1-2 feet this afternoon. There will be a fading a northeasterly swell. The rip current threat is elevated and moderate, so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the ultraviolet index is up to a twelve. This means sunburn could happen in less than 10 minutes. Ocean water temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

