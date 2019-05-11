ORLANDO, Fla. — Want to do something special with the mom in your life?
Several attractions are offering special deals for moms this weekend. Here are a few you can take advantage of.
CENTRAL FLORIDA ATTRACTIONS
- Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando
Free admission for moms on Sunday. Otherwise, $10 for adults, $5 for kids
- Orange County History Center in Orlando
Free admission for moms on Sunday. Otherwise, $8 for adults, $6 for children
- Mennello Museum of American Art in Orlando
Free Family Funday on Sunday. Includes fine art project and tour.
- Lukas Nursery in Oviedo
Free Mother's Day Orchid Show, Saturday and Sunday.
- Medieval Times in Kissimmee
Mom is free with purchase of one full-priced adult, Saturday and Sunday.
- Brevard Zoo in Melbourne
Mothers and grandmothers get complimentary admission for each paid admission on Sunday.
- Crayola Experience in Orlando
Moms get in free with purchase of a full price admission ticket.
- Airheads Adventure Arena, Pineloch Avenue in Orlando
Mom's play free all day Sunday.
- Astro Skate Orlando
All mothers skate free, Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and get free Starbucks drinks
- The Black Hammock in Oviedo
Treat your mom to lunch and she gets a free airboat ride, Sunday.
- Fun Spot America in Orlando, Kissimmee
Buy one single day pass and moms get in free on Sunday only.
- SAK Comedy Lab in Orlando
Moms get to watch the show for free.
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOD AND DRINK DEALS
- Orlando Brewing Company
Mom's drink free all day Sunday.
- IKEA Orlando
Free breakfast and gift for moms from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Gators Dockside (multiple locations, see store for details)
Spend $30 or more and moms eat free on Sunday.
- Taverna Opa in Orlando
Get the family-style dinner for 4 and moms eat free
- Another Broken Egg Cafe in Winter Park and Lake Mary
Take mom to eat on Sunday and she'll get a $10 Bunch Buck to use for a later visit.
- Bulla Gastrobar in Winter Park
Take mom to dinner Sunday and she'll receive a $20 gift card for her next visit.
- Fogo de Chao in Orlando
Bring your mom on Mother's Day and she'll get a dining card good for a future lunch, dinner or Sunday Brunch.
- PDQ (Locations throughout Florida)
Moms eat free with the purchase of a meal, bowl or salad on Sunday.
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
All moms get a $25 gift card to use on a future visit, anytime before June 30.
- Tijuana Flats
Moms get a free entree on Mother's Day.