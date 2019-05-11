AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday’s dreary weather didn’t stop a group of children from setting up their lemonade stands.

1440 kids participated last year

2,000 kids expected this year

Free program

Saturday is Lemonade Day in Austin. It is part of a free learning program that teaches children how to run a business

We visited some of the lemonade stands set up along Auditorium Shores.

1440 kids participated with 105 lemonade stands around the city last year. This year over 2,000 kids were expected to participate.

Young Austin entrepreneurs Mikaila Ulmer of Me & The Bees Lemonade has participated in the program.