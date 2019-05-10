ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were killed and a semi overturned in a fiery crash on U.S. 27 Friday afternoon, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said U.S. 27 will be closed in both directions for several hours near Lake Louisa Road for the investigation.

Troopers are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.

At least two people were pronounced dead at the scene. There are an unknown number of injuries in the crash, which included multiple vehicles. The semi overturned and blocked the southbound lanes.

