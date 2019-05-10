MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's a reunion for those who served in Vietnam and a way to remember and honor those thousands who lost their lives, paying the ultimate sacrifice.

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall at Melbourne's Wickham Park

It honors the 58,000 people killed in the Vietnam War

The memorial will be on display until this Sunday

Thousands like Army veteran Ed Cohen are coming to the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall at Melbourne's Wickham Park.

"I don't need any pats on the back. I did what I was supposed to do," Cohen said.

For him, seeing the memorial chance to remember his friend and fellow soldier, Peter McCarthy, who was killed in action.

"Whenever he got the chance, he'd get into a Jeep and drive across the base to find me," Cohen recalled. "And we would always sit around for a couple hours and shoot the breeze."

HONORING THE SACRIFICE: Traveling #Vietnam Memorial Wall wraps up tribute this weekend at Melbourne’s Wickham Park. Tonight hear one vet’s story of his fellow soldier and friend who was among the 58,000 killed in the war. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/63A7BVYM8K — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) May 10, 2019

Cohen's memories and emotions are still strong fifty years later.

Getting emotional is common at this hallowed 300 foot-long display honoring the 58,000 people killed during the war.

Doc Russo travels around the country with the wall six months out of the year.

"It's our way of paying homage," Russo told Spectrum News 13. "It's a chance for vets and family members to pay their respects and be with their families."

Thousands have visited the park this week, many of them veterans who are reuniting with their peers.

"They all have their buddies. They come every year," he said.

That includes Cohen, who says he will continue coming back to remember his friend who he lost so long ago.

"It's a testament to all who served and don't really get enough credit," he said.

The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will be on display until Sunday at Wickham Park in Melbourne.