ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two summer camps in the Orlando area are aimed at helping families who have children with autism. Here are five things to know about the camps:

1. Nonprofit organizations like Latino Leadership are helping inform Latino families of the signs to look out for to help detect autism early in their children.

2. Latino Leadership created two summer camps one for teens and adults, 15 to 25 years old, called Crosstrak Summer Camp and one for children, ages one to five years old, called Adventure Summer Camp.

3. Organizers will help the children develop their social and life skills through indoor activities like cooking, cleaning, music lessons and arts and crafts. Campers will also participate in outdoor activities such as team sports. The summer camp is bilingual, English and Spanish, and activities are modified for each camper to help them develop.

4. Parents can learn from the camp just like the campers. “[Parents] will be able to learn what their kids are interested in to support them,” Rosaly Guzman Crosstrak Summer Camp director said. “[I am] not only speaking for myself but speaking for others that are in the spectrum themselves, it is very crucial, especially once that Autistic child becomes an adult, to have that support,” Tony Hernandez Pumarejo an advocate for people with Autism.

5. The camp is open to all ethnicities but there are limited spots available. To sign up you can go to the nonprofit’s Facebook page or call them at (407) 895-0801.​