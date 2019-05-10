Good news if the long lines for Chick-fil-A on Walden Avenue have kept patrons away from their waffle fries.

After months of waiting, work is officially underway on the chain's second area restaurant.

The company confirmed crews are building the new Chick-Fil-A location at Transit and Losson Road, near the border of Cheektowaga, Depew and Lancaster.

Cheektowaga officials confirmed the second restaurant back in January.

The first location on Walden Avenue opened in November and it's been bustling with customers every day since —except, of course, on Sundays.

The new eatery is expected to open toward the end of the year.

The work is starting just weeks after a controversial announcement and quick reversal of the popular chain's addition to the Buffalo Niagara Intertnational Airport, which Chick-fil-A said was never a solifided deal.