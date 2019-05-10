ORLANDO, Fla. — The fifth and final person wanted in connection to the slaying of 20-year-old Alex Correa in January has been taken into custody.
Ramon Fernandez, 29, of Orlando was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by N.Y. Police Department officers on a first-degree murder warrant, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
No other details in the arrest was released.
Correa was shot and killed during a home invasion January 14 on Port Simbor Drive, near Winter Park. Investigators said Correa helped protect several children in the home and fought with the invaders before being killed.
Four people were arrested on murder charges about a month later: Ashley Rhoda Joyce Dean-Webb, 20; Michael Salgado Soto, 27; Daquon Gathers, 23; and Taylor Massey, 22. Fernandez had been sought since then.