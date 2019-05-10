ORLANDO, Fla. — The fifth and final person wanted in connection to the slaying of 20-year-old Alex Correa in January has been taken into custody.

Ramon Fernandez, 29, of Orlando was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by N.Y. Police Department officers on a first-degree murder warrant, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

No other details in the arrest was released.

Correa was shot and killed during a home invasion January 14 on Port Simbor Drive, near Winter Park. Investigators said Correa helped protect several children in the home and fought with the invaders before being killed.