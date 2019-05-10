LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County school bus attendant was arrested Thursday and charged with abusing disabled children and adults on her bus, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office

Juanita Tappin, 43, faces 6 counts total

Tappin seen on video punching, striking victims with hard plastic seatbelt cutting tool

Tappin denied hitting students, saying she was acting in "playful manner"

More Polk County stories

Officials said the investigation began after a special needs child who rides the bus to Doris A. Sanders Learning Center told school staff she'd been hit by her bus attendant. The school nurse documented two red welts on the child's face.

Detectives interviewed the child, then reviewed video from the bus. The video showed the bus attendant, Juanita Tappin, 43, striking the child 11 separate times by "popping her with a rubber band" and hitting her on the face and neck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Tappin also reportedly struck other victims on the bus, punching them as well as striking them with a hard plastic seatbelt cutter tool. Detectives said Tappin also snapped a rubber band on the victims' faces and necks.

In addition to the child who reported the abuse, the other victims included two other disabled children and three disabled adults. All of them were on the bus on their way to school.

According to investigators, the victims' disabilities hinder them from reporting what happened. Most of the students who ride the bus are non-verbal, and thus unable to report what they witnessed or experienced.

Some of the students seen in the video were strapped down into their seats, and thus unable to move away from Tappin during the abuse.

While being interviewed by detectives, Tappin denied the abuse. She said she was acting in a "playful manner."

Tappin has been charged with three counts of child abuse and three counts of abuse of a disabled adult. She's being held with no bond at the Polk County Jail until a first appearance hearing on Friday.

"This suspect will be held accountable for her reprehensible abuse against the most vulnerable of victims," said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd. "In the video, the innocent children can be seen cowering in fear. She should never have access to children again."

Polk County Public Schools placed Tappin on paid administrative leave. Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"We count on our transportation staff to be courteous, professional and caring. Our students deserve peaceful rides free of aggravation and unkindness. The unacceptable allegations against this bus attendant are very troubling. If true, I will recommend that this employee be fired. We are conducting an internal investigation, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave."

Juanita Tappin. (Courtesy Polk County Sheriff's Office)