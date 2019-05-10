TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police have confirmed a possible sinkhole on the Tarpon Springs High School campus.

Possible "sinkhole" on Tarpon Springs High campus

Hole is in front of culinary arts building

School notified police of hole Friday morning; no students dismissed

Sgt. Robert Faugno of the Tarpon Springs police confirmed school officials notified the department Friday morning. The hole is near the culinary arts building on campus.

Pinellas County Schools Officials said no students are being dismissed and parents do not have to go to the school early to pick up their children.

The hole was discovered near a retention pond on the campus. Officials say the hole is approximately 20 feet long and 12 feet deep.

School District Civil Engineer and City of Tarpon Springs Staff are on the scene assessing the situation.

They have restricted students and staff access to the affected area. There were some culinary students who have been moved to a different building for the day, and the day will continue as normal.

The school is in the process of sending a message to parents to inform them of the situation.

Stay with Spectrum Bay News 9 online and on air for the latest information.