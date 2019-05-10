ORLANDO, Fla. — The former deputy city manager of Palm Bay and a businessman were arrested Friday, accused by FDLE agents of a plot to extort city officials and influence votes.

Former Palm Bay Deputy City Manager David Dominic Isnardi and Jose Aguiar face racketeering, conspiracy to commit extortion, and drug charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

According to the agency, its investigation into the pair began four years ago, with help from the FBI.

It said in February 2017, FDLE agents determined that the 48-year-old Aguiar, a local businessman, wanted to control city officials and influence their votes for his benefit. A news release didn't say what business he was in or what businesses he owned.

He then plotted with 59-year-old Isnardi to have a Palm Bay councilman arrested on drug charges, agents allege.

They also said the pair's plot included planning to plant hidden cameras in a home to try to capture Palm Bay officials in compromising situations.

Aguiar and Isnardi, both of Palm Bay, were being held at the Brevard County Jail.