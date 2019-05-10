ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida locals weighed in on the off-color remark made about shooting undocumented immigrants during President Donald Trump's Wednesday night rally in Panama City .

“We won’t, and we can’t let them use weapons other countries do,” President Trump said. “But how do we stop these people? You can’t.”

That is when a supporter chimed in and said, “Shoot them.”

The crowd of supporters burst out into laughter, as well as the president.

He then remarked, “That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with that stuff.”

“It hurts,” said Marytza Sanz, Latino Leadership President and CEO. “This is not a word for joke. ‘Shoot them’ is taking a life of a mom, of a dad, or a family member. Coming from Florida, (knowing) that the amount of Latinos is so big, (it’s) shocking.”

The President said he will not use weapons on immigrants.

Political analyst Frank Torres said the fact that he made a joke of it afterwards may have an affect among undecided voters in the next election.

Torres also said jokes like these would not make him popular amongst Latino voters, especially in Central Florida.

“You’ll recall he made some controversial comments about the Hurricane relief in Florida too,” Torres said.

Latino voters are expected to be the largest voting group among any minority group during next year’s presidential election. ​