ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday might get another around of afternoon storms, but before that happens, the morning will see some sun for Central Florida.

Hot, humid conditions will persist Friday, leading to a round of afternoon storms, primarily inland.

Steering flow with the east wind will carry storms mostly to the western side of the peninsula, but a few cells may be slow and erratic, capable of heavy rain.

Coverage of storms will be lower Friday, around 20 percent. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Much of the storm activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating, leaving skies partly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall to around 70 degrees.

Saturday will offer a repeat of isolated afternoon storms, but any cell at times could produce a quick downpour.

Highs will stay around 90 degrees. By the second half of the weekend, deeper moisture will fill into the region from the south, ahead of a cold front entering the southeastern United States.

This will fuel more numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on Mother’s Day into the start of next week.

The front is slated to drop in by late Monday into early Tuesday, but at is stalls to the south, it will keep showers around through midweek.

Beach and surf forecast

A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm will pose a hazard to beach-goers, but most of the storms will occur inland Friday.

The other hazard will seas building to 3 to 5 feet offshore. In the surf zone, wave heights will reach 3 to 4 feet.

The risk of rip currents is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.