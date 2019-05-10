ORLANDO, Fla. — They are the bugs that love each other but most of us hate. Welcome to lovebug mating season — they are a big-time nuisance.

It's lovebug mating season in Florida

The flying lovers often land on us as we're walking or biking, but most annoyingly, they get crushed on the front of our car. Experts say that's something you need to try to avoid, as difficult if not impossible as it is.

Car washes across Central Florida are busy this time of year. People are driving in with one goal in mind — get the remains of the lovebugs off before they damage their car.

The General Manager of Octopus Car Wash in Orlando Eric Sanborn says the body chemistry of a lovebug is generally neutral, until it makes contact with your vehicle and they become acidic.

" … if left on your vehicle for more than 24 hours, 48-hour period, then it can eat in to the paint, causing the little pits and damage to the exterior of your vehicle," Sanborn said.

Tip #1: Get to the car wash as soon as possible.

Tip #2: Keep a nice, good coat of wax on your car. It helps as a barrier while the bug is breaking down and gives you a little bit of time to get to the car wash.

Tip #3: Remove the bugs yourself at home, if possible. You can use a lightly abrasive sponge soaked in warm, soapy water. Several Spectrum News 13 viewers suggest using a dryer sheet and water. Joan, from Clermont, said it works every time.

