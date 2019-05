MAITLAND, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway near Lake Lily Park in Maitland, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

SunRail has stopped its train because the investigation is taking place near a section of the nearby railroad tracks.

"A bus bridge will be implemented between Winter Park and Maitland," SunRail tweeted. "We will continue to provide updates."

No other details were immediately available.