CLEARWATER, Fla. — The world's rarest species of sea turtle, a critically endangered Kemp's Ridley, has made a nest in the Clearwater area, according to Clearwater Marine Aquarium .

Kemp's Ridley sea turtle makes nest in Clearwater area

Kemp's Ridley turtles are critically endangered

Only about 12 Kemp's Ridley turtles made nests last year

"We get very few in the entire state," said Lindsey Flynn, CMA's Turtle Conservation Supervisor. "So, to have one here is very exciting."

Flynn said some people just happened to stumble upon the Kemp's Ridley as it was making the nest last week and alerted biologists.

"It's very important for the public to know if they do see a sea turtle on the beach, at any time, to stay back," she said. "Do not interfere with it, because you could scare it, and it could leave the beach without laying their eggs."

Photos taken of the nest and turtle confirm it's a Kemp's Ridley. Aquarium officials said it's their first turtle nest of the season and will not reveal its location.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to protect it," Flynn said. "It's been several years. They're very rare."