ORLANDO, Fla -- Community leaders have safety concerns after a young man was shot and killed in an Orlando park Tuesday night.

Less than 48-hours later, there are still no arrests in the case.

On Tuesday night Orlando Police officers found Charles Walker III shot to death in Lizzie Rogers Park. That park is near Camping World Stadium and right next to an elementary school.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who shot the 20-year-old and why.

Neighborhood leaders like Rich Black say security improvements are needed to increase safety. Black believes there’s been an increase in crime due to an influx of more people into the area.

"And we’re not at this point just sitting aside waiting to see what’s going to happen, and if you’re going to protected and if you’re going to be safe from someone," said Black, Lake Sunset Luola Terrace HOA’s President. "You need to get engaged."

There are no cameras in the park where the fatal shooting happened, and that’s something community leaders say could help Orlando police in their search for a killer – if not have prevented it from happening in the first place.

Black also believes Orlando Police should add a substation in the neighborhood to increase police presence.

Orlando City Commissioner Sam Ings say he's heard from people who he represents in nearby neighborhoods. He says they believe the shooting was gang-related. ​

"And that's why it's really important for the public to come forward, because the police need all of their help and assistance to make sure that the person who committed the crime is brought to justice," Ings said.