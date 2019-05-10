TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Brevard-based firefighter is being hailed a hero after saving a man's life at Disney.

Firefighter saves man at Disney who went into cardiac arrest

Lt. Bexfield awarded the Citizen's Lifesaving Award

The man he saved currently recovering at a hospital

Lt. Ed Bexfield of the Space Coast Regional Airport Fire and Emergency Services was visiting the park with family last Sunday.

As they waited in line, a man near them began having a seizure, then went into cardiac arrest.

The firefighter sprang into action, and along with two patrons who were nurses, performed CPR and used a nearby AED to shock the man's heart.

“It's very important to have them, because you need it if somebody's heart stops. You need to kick it back in, so it's always good to have an AED nearby,” Bexfield said.

On Friday, Fire Chief Terry Wooldridge presented Bexfield with a Citizen's Lifesaving Award.

Spectrum News is told the victim is recovering in the hospital.