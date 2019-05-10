ORLANDO, Fla. — At least six people were hurt, including a child, in a crash on International Drive on Friday, firefighters said.

Orange County Fire Rescue: All injuries "potentially serious"

The crash happened near the intersection of Westwood Boulevard.

Orange County Fire Rescue said several of its units were responding to the scene. All of the injuries were "potentially serious," firefighters said.

Southbound International Drive was closed during the investigation.