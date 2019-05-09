WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to nominate former Boeing executive Patrick Shanahan to be the next defense secretary.

Ex-Boeing exec has been acting defense secretary since January

If confirmed, he would replace James Mattis, who resigned

Shanahan has been in the role as acting secretary since the beginning of the year.

"Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

If confirmed, Shanahan, 56, will replace former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who resigned in December .

In his resignation letter, Mattis said Trump needs a defense secretary who better aligns with his beliefs. He was one of the first cabinet secretaries to be confirmed for the Trump administration.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.