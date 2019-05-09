ORLANDO, Fla. — More people than ever visited Orlando in 2018, tourism agency Visit Orlando announced Thursday.

75 million people visited Orlando in 2018

That's up 4.2 percent over 2017's 72 million

Orlando remains the top destination in the US

Orlando had 75 million visitors last year, a 4.2 percent increase over the previous record of 72 million visitors set in 2017.

With that number, Orlando continues to be the top destination in the U.S.

Of the 75 million people who visited Orlando, 68.6 million were from the U.S., while 6.48 million were from other countries.

"This success is a testament to the special appeal of our destination that continues to grow and evolve, as well as our strong commitment to strategic marketing initiatives," Visit Orlando president and CEO George Aguel said.

And that number could be even bigger in 2019 with many visitors coming to Orlando's theme parks, which keep expanding.