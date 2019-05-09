ORLANDO, Fla. — Patchy areas of early morning fog greeted some, but a morning filled with sunshine will quickly begin warming us up.

A weak disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will increase our instability Thursday afternoon, and as we mix in a few clouds with our sun, a few showers and storms are forecast to develop.

Rain coverage is around 30 to 40 percent with the best chances where the sea breezes and other boundaries collide inland. A strong storm is possible. Highs still heat into the mid to upper 80s.

Not everyone picks up rain, but those who do could see brief downpours and lightning, gusty wind, and maybe some small hail.

Highs are back into the mid to upper 80s.

Sea breeze interactions on Friday and Saturday will lead to a low 20 to 30 percent storm chance inland where the boundaries collide. We heat into the upper 80s and low 90s.

A front to our north slips into the southeast region Sunday and our rain chances bump up a bit to 40 percent for Mother's Day.

We'll keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The front dissipates, but leaves enough instability for rain coverage at 30 to 40 percent the first half of next week. Upper 80s and low 90s stick around too.

Beach and surf forecast

Poor to fair conditions in our surf Thursday afternoon, thanks to a rising northeast swell.

Wave heights climb to around three to four, occasionally five feet in the afternoon, so you may be able to catch a few.

The rip current risk remains moderate, so be careful when getting in the water.

Sea surface temperatures have not changed and are in the mid-70s along the Flagler and Volusia County coasts, to the upper 70s along Brevard County's coast.

The UV index is still extreme, so under 10 minutes to burn.

