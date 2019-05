LAKE WALES, Fla. — At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on State Road 60 in Lake Wales, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at the intersection with Grape Hammock Road. State Road 60 was shut down in both directions following the crash. Authorities have asked that commuters avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No further information has been released.

#TrafficAlert : State Road 60 completely shut down @ Grape Hammock Rd. due to fatal vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. It is currently undetermined as to how long St. Rd. 60 will remain shut down. Avoid this area by using alternate routes. — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) May 9, 2019