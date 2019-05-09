Take a drive past Shoppingtown Mall and it now appears to be a ghost town.

"This standstill or lack of investment by Moonbeam has put the community at risk to many different things," said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Now its owner,Moonbeam Capital Investments, is being ordered to pay almost $10 million in back taxes -- within the next two weeks.

"We can't accept this anymore and Judge Parish did a great job of recognizing all these facts in his decision process," said McMahon.

In court documents, the judge writes that Moonbeam claimed it was acting in "good faith" by not paying taxes -- while challenging the mall's assessment. The judge ruled that the testimony showed otherwise.

"If you have an issue with your tax bill, there is a process set forward by the law. You pay your taxes and then you go grieve them, that has not happened here," said McMahon.

In the judge's decision, he wrote that it appears Moonbeam refused to pay taxes despite collecting shares from tenants.

"Hopefully in the near future, where we either get paid or we seize the property and look for redevelopment opportunities where the taxpayers will get paid back at some point," said McMahon.

The county has pending litigation to foreclose on the property if the taxes aren't paid back.