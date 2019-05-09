TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One of Hollywood's biggest stars will shine bright Thursday night at Kennedy Space Center to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

George Clooney helping celebrate Apollo 11 50th anniversary

Buzz Aldrin wore Omega wristwatch when he walked on moon

Astronauts Tom Stafford and Charlie Duke also expected at event

A black-tie event with George Clooney will involve Omega, the first wristwatch brand to be worn on the moon.

The first man to walk on the moon — Neil Armstrong — didn't have the watch on his wrist when he stepped onto the powdery surface. He left his watch inside the lunar module as a backup because of a malfunction.

It was crewmate Buzz Aldrin who donned his watch when he walked on the moon July 20, 1969.

And now Aldrin — Clooney's boyhood hero — will join him at the event.

"When (President John) Kennedy said we are going to land a man on the moon, the idea, the thought that somehow that could ever be true was absolutely impossible," Clooney said.

Aldrin lives nearby on Florida's Space Coast.

Moonwalkers Tom Stafford and Charlie Duke were also expected the event.