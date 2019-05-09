OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A former substitute teacher accused of molesting girls in Osceola County schools is facing two additional charges.
Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher was charged Thursday with two additional counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, records show.
He was arrested in March after being accused of molesting six girls at Boggy Creek Elementary School.
He taught at other schools in Osceola County, and investigators have been interviewing children and parents he may have had contact with during his tenure as a substitute from December 2018 to February 2019. Osceola Sheriff's deputies say he's admitted to molesting at least one student.