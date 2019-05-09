ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a man in Orange County who is accused of “inappropriately” touching a girl who was walking to school Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searching for man who touched girl walking to school

Student said he was on a dark-colored "BMX-style" bike

Man described as 19-20 years old, medium build, with short, curly hair

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Mills Avenue around 9:18 a.m. A girl told deputies that she was inappropriately touched by a man on the south side of Michigan Street as she walked to school.

According to the student, she was approached from behind by a man on a dark-colored “BMX-style bike.”

Detectives say the girl described the man as 19 to 20 years old, clean-shaven, medium build, has short, curly hair, and was wearing a red t-shirt, khaki pants, and dark tennis shoes.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said composite sketch of the suspect will be released soon.

No further details have been released at this time.