ORLANDO, Fla. — One woman’s addiction to pain pills spiraled into decades of opioid abuse. We first introduced Jessica DeNichilo last year in our special Raising Heroin’s Children . Today, she has a new story to share.

Twenty years of abusing drugs and spending time in and out of jail cost DeNichilo custody of her kids multiple times.

“My disease brought me to a place where I would use all of the money that I made to buy drugs and not even to buy food (for) my own children,” she explained.

Her abuse continued until her own daughter called the Florida Dept. of Children and Families, asking for a new home.

That moment led to change. Guided by programs for addicts, DeNichilo got clean, found a job, and regained full custody of her daughters last July.

When we asked her what she felt when she found out her girls were coming home, DeNichilo said, “I have, like, God, bumps right now even from it. It will always be the same feeling.”

Her youngest is finishing up fourth grade, and the oldest is in college.

“I get to wake up every morning and see my kids, which is an absolutely amazing blessing,” DeNichilo said.

While focusing on her own recovery, she also supports others working to overcome addiction.

"I am very grateful that through working my program, I have other tools that I can use and other things that I can do to help combat those thoughts, and choose better alternatives to using,” DeNichilo said.

While DeNichilo is optimistic about her own life, she says she knows at least six people who died from overdose in the last year.

She says there still needs to be more money invested in treatment facilities to help addicts who want to overcome addiction.