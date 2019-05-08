FLORIDA — On Wednesday, the Trump administration finalized part of its plan to tackle rising prescription drug prices.

Big Pharma will have to publish prices for any prescription that costs more than $35 a month in TV commercials as early as this summer.

But are these TV drug ads going to reach their target audience?

Most consumers of a certain age — for example Gen Xer's and Millennials — aren't even watching TV commercials at all.

One study found when they record their shows, nearly 90 percent fast forward through the commercials.

Another study found almost half of them are watching streamed content, also with the ability to pass on ads.

And while traditional TV watching is down, there's one set of consumers watching more.

Ads reaching target audience

According to Nielsen Watch Report, adults 65 and older watch on average more than seven hours of live television.

It just so happens to be the age group also more likely to use the Top 10 TV-marketed prescriptions.

Therefore, the new policy would allow for the most popular drug ads to reach their target audience.

While the high sticker price of some of these prescriptions would shock any consumer into looking for a lower alternative, there's already a loophole for Big Pharma.

An American Medical Association study found that all the TV drug pricing has to do is mention an offer or discount to help cover the cost.

Drug pricing details are expected to appear in text at the end of commercials.

They will be added alongside the disclosed potential side effects, which are already required during commercials.