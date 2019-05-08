ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Lizzie Rodgers Park, according to Orlando Police.

Orlando Police Department spokesperson Lt. Philip Maio said officers responded to the park on 2130 Long Street around 9:07 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of the man with a gunshot wound.

According to police, there is no suspect information available at this time, nor is a motive known.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, or 911.

The investigation is active and ongoing. 