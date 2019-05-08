ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Lizzie Rodgers Park, according to Orlando Police.

Body of man found with gunshot wound in Lizzie Rodgers Park

No suspect information, motive known at this time, police say

Orlando Police Department spokesperson Lt. Philip Maio said officers responded to the park on 2130 Long Street around 9:07 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of the man with a gunshot wound.

According to police, there is no suspect information available at this time, nor is a motive known.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, or 911.

The investigation is active and ongoing.