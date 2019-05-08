ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach Police Department officers are searching for suspected boat burglars that stole thousands in parts and electronics.

Police: Alleged burglars took $20K to $100K worth of parts, electronics

Police are on the lookout for two burglars, who authorities say broke into a boat storage facility.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on May 3 at ‘Stor-It’ on Portland Street.

Police say the two suspects, dressed in camo, cut holes in the fence of the storage facility and stole anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000 worth of boat parts and electronics.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in a boat, as well as dismantling parts of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department .