ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach Police Department officers are searching for suspected boat burglars that stole thousands in parts and electronics.

Police are on the lookout for two burglars, who authorities say broke into a boat storage facility.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on May 3 at ‘Stor-It’ on Portland Street.

Police say the two suspects, dressed in camo, cut holes in the fence of the storage facility and stole anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000 worth of boat parts and electronics.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in a boat, as well as dismantling parts of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department.